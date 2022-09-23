Lansing police, Livingston County sheriff warn residents of familiar phone scam

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Both the Lansing Police Department and the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office warned residents Friday of a phone scam.

The Lansing Police Department said someone is calling people and impersonating someone with the department. The scammer is telling people there is a warrant out for their arrest or are in legal trouble and ask for a payment or gift cards to resolve the issue.

Police said the scammer is using the name “Sgt. Joe Brown.”

The Lansing Police Department will never make phone calls in order to collect money. Residents who receive this call are asked to contact the Lansing Police Department at 517-483-4600.

The Livingston County Sheriff’s Office said residents have been receiving calls from someone impersonating someone with the office. The scammer is calling residents and asking for personal information.

The Sheriff said the scammer is using the name “Lt. Eric Sanborn.”

Anyone who gets a call or voicemail from 517-565-0030, do not answer or call back and do not give them information. This is a fraudulent call.

If this sounds familiar, these phone scams have occurred multiple times across the state of Michigan.

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel has released multiple warnings about scam attempts that use similar patterns. Consumer complaints can be filed online at the Attorney General’s website, or if you have questions call 877-765-8388.

