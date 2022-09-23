Lansing man facing multiple felonies after reportedly fleeing traffic stop, crashing twice
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A 34-year-old man was arrested following a reported two-vehicle crash, another crash and a foot chase in Ingham County.
According to authorities, Michigan State Police troopers attempted a traffic stop in Lansing for a traffic violation. Police said the vehicle fled and troopers did not pursue it.
Police said the vehicle later struck another vehicle, fled the scene and crashed a second time, which resulted in the driver fleeing on foot. The 34-year-old man was taken into custody.
No injuries were reported.
The man was arrested on charges of carrying a concealed weapon, felon in possession of a firearm, felony firearm, possession of cocaine with intent to distribute, probation violation, resisting and obstructing, fleeing and eluding, leaving the scene of a crash, driving without insurance and driving without a driver’s license.
