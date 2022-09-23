Lansing dealership offers to engrave VIN on catalytic converters to deter theft

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A vehicle’s catalytic converter contains platinum and is often easy to remove, which makes it a popular target for thieves.

A dealership in Lansing is offering to engrave a car’s vehicle identification number on the catalytic converter in an effort to discourage theft. Shaheen Chevrolet, located on American Road, will be doing the engravings on Oct. 1.

The dealership said it sees about 10 vehicles a month missing their catalytic converter.

They can cost more than $1,000 to replace and driving without one is a safety hazard.

A study by the National Insurance Bureau said catalytic converter thefts have increased by more than 1,000% since 2019.

