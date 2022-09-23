Lansing dealership offers to engrave VIN on catalytic converters to deter theft

By Brian Goldsmith
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 9:08 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A vehicle’s catalytic converter contains platinum and is often easy to remove, which makes it a popular target for thieves.

A dealership in Lansing is offering to engrave a car’s vehicle identification number on the catalytic converter in an effort to discourage theft. Shaheen Chevrolet, located on American Road, will be doing the engravings on Oct. 1.

The dealership said it sees about 10 vehicles a month missing their catalytic converter.

They can cost more than $1,000 to replace and driving without one is a safety hazard.

A study by the National Insurance Bureau said catalytic converter thefts have increased by more than 1,000% since 2019.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DeAnthony VanAtten
Request made for dropping charges against man shot by police outside East Lansing Meijer store
The decision was made as a response to the high number of injuries the team has experienced so...
Varsity high school football team cancels remainder of the season
Two people were injured in a triple-vehicle crash on Sept. 21, 2022 in southwest Michigan.
Michigan State Police: 2 injured in head-on collision involving pickup, semi, box trucks
chop shop WILX
Neighbors respond to ‘chop shop’ raid in Lansing
The driver died after the big rig careened off an overpass in Texas.
GRAPHIC: Tractor-trailer careens off overpass, killing driver

Latest News

Thousands lose power in Dimondale, Grand Ledge
Michigan State Police dashcam captures deer leap over car
Michigan State Police dashcam captures deer leap over car
Michigan State Police dashcam captures deer leap over car
Of Heumann Interest: Ann Emmerich's family broadcasting ties
Of Heumann Interest: Ann Emmerich’s family broadcasting ties