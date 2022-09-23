Lansing to begin final phase of one-way to two-way conversion project

By Dane Kelly
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 5:28 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The final phase of the conversion of Lansing’s one-way to two-way streets begins Sept. 30.

The Lansing Department of Public Works had already made parts of Capitol and Grand avenues as two-way streets, but is set to finish the remaining work in early October.

Additionally, the city will turn all of Walnut and Pine streets into two-way roadways. Officials said there will be lane reductions, but no street closures during construction.

The work will include removing pavement markings and replacing them to reflect two-way traffic, installing new traffic signs and updating traffic signals.

Work is expected to be completed by Oct. 2.

More information on the project can be found on Lansing’s official website here.

