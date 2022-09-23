Kevin Bacon’s father reacts to cannibal killer’s guilty plea

After Mark Latunski pleaded guilty to the murder of his son Kevin Bacon, Karl Bacon said no punishment will ever be enough.(WNEM)
By La'Nita Brooks and Katrenia Busch
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 10:53 PM EDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
SHIAWASSEE Co. (WNEM) – After Mark Latunski pleaded guilty to the murder of his son Kevin Bacon, Karl Bacon said no punishment will ever be enough.

The 25-year-old was murdered around Christmas in 2019 after meeting Latunski through a dating app.

Now, years later, Latunski has pleaded guilty to the murder and mutilation of the college student.

Kevin’s father told TV5 his heart will never be healed.

“Kevin was a good kid, and he didn’t deserve what he got,” Karl said.

Karl said he hasn’t been able to process everything yet, but he is relieved his family won’t have to relive his son’s brutal murder.

“We won’t have to go through a lengthy trail,” Karl said. “Seeing Kevin’s pictures again in court, maybe we won’t have to go through all that.”

Investigators said Latunski admitted to killing Kevin, hanging him from the ceiling in Latunski’s Bennington Township home and then consuming parts of his body.

Kevin’s father doesn’t believe there is a punishment severe enough for what Latunski did to his son.

“I’m going to try to shoot for life without parole,” Karl said.

Karl is now left to cling to his memories of Kevin knowing that no form of justice will bring back his son.

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.

