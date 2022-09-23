Jackson to help residents dispose of trash Saturday

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - There’s a cleanup event scheduled Saturday in the city of Jackson.

Residents can bring yard waste and general household trash to the Department of Public Works Operations Center, located on Water Street, where it will be disposed of for free.

The event runs from 7 a.m. to noon.

Batteries, tires, kitchen garbage, paint, liquid waste, appliances that contain or have contained freon, all hazardous waste, electronics and motor oil will not be accepted.

Residents are asked to remain in their vehicles and drive through the drop-off zones, entering using the intersection of Water and Morrell streets, then exiting using Franklin Street.

More information can be found on Jackson’s official website here.

