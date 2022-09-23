Jackson to help residents dispose of trash Saturday

Event is free and open to Jackson residents
(WILX)
By WILX News 10
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 4:59 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - There’s a cleanup event scheduled Saturday in the city of Jackson.

Residents can bring yard waste and general household trash to the Department of Public Works Operations Center, located on Water Street, where it will be disposed of for free.

The event runs from 7 a.m. to noon.

Batteries, tires, kitchen garbage, paint, liquid waste, appliances that contain or have contained freon, all hazardous waste, electronics and motor oil will not be accepted.

Residents are asked to remain in their vehicles and drive through the drop-off zones, entering using the intersection of Water and Morrell streets, then exiting using Franklin Street.

More information can be found on Jackson’s official website here.

Read next:

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michigan State Police dashcam captures deer leap over car
Michigan State Police dashcam captures deer leap over car
DeAnthony VanAtten
Request made for dropping charges against man shot by police outside East Lansing Meijer store
Thousands lose power in Dimondale, Grand Ledge
chop shop WILX
Neighbors respond to ‘chop shop’ raid in Lansing
The decision was made as a response to the high number of injuries the team has experienced so...
Varsity high school football team cancels remainder of the season

Latest News

Michigan Department of Transportation
Traffic alert: I-69 to see ramp, bridge closures in Charlotte
A gun and cocaine were seized by Michigan State Police troopers in Lansing.
Lansing man facing multiple felonies after reportedly fleeing traffic stop, crashing twice
Lansing dealership offers to engrave VIN on catalytic converters to deter theft
Lansing police, Livingston County sheriff warn residents of familiar phone scam