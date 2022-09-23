‘It’s time to stop this behavior’ - East Lansing to see enhanced police presence

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A warning was issued by the East Lansing Police Department Thursday: anyone causing violence or trouble will pay.

The department posted the warning in a video on social media.

Police said a shooting on Sept. 11, where 31 bullet casings were found, was the final straw. They sent a message to the public and said more police presence is on the way and surveillance cameras are working.

“Michigan State let in a lot more people than they did in previous years,” said Aiden Kern, a sophomore at Michigan State University. “So there’s going to be a lot more traffic at bars and with that, there’s going to be a lot more people that are out drinking that shouldn’t be and there’s going to be a lot more problems.”

Kern said more police is something the community needs. His friend Michael Batina, who recently graduated from MSU, said violence and crime in downtown East Lansing isn’t common, but it’s not new either.

“I mean, it’s not the first time that I’ve heard a story of a weapon downtown, especially in this block,” Batina said. “In that regard, it feels more safe. Though I wish that they didn’t act afterwards. I wish that they prevented it.”

The East Lansing Police Department said they will allocate all of its resources to address recent safety issues in the downtown area. Risky Studios owners Alicia and Joshua Southern said it gives them a peace of mind.

“If that police presence is what gives security and stops the people who are coming here for negative reasons from coming and trying to do harm, that makes us feel secure,” Alicia Southern said.

The East Lansing Police Department said residents can expect more enforcement during downtown’s busiest weekends.

Related: East Lansing police hires nonprofit to look into department policies, practices

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.