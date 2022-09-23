Florida boat captain charged in fatal parasailing accident

Jail records in Monroe County show 49-year-old Daniel Gavin Couch was booked on Thursday and is...
Jail records in Monroe County show 49-year-old Daniel Gavin Couch was booked on Thursday and is being held on a $100,000 bond.(Source: Gray News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 8:18 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARATHON, Fla. (AP) — A boat captain has been charged with manslaughter in a Memorial Day parasailing crash in the Florida Keys that killed a 33-year-old Illinois woman and injured her young son and nephew.

Jail records in Monroe County show 49-year-old Daniel Gavin Couch was booked on Thursday and is being held on a $100,000 bond.

A Florida Fish and Wildlife investigation found Couch cut the line holding Supraja Alaparthi and the boys because the parasail was “dragging” in high winds from a summer storm.

They were dragged across the waves for nearly 2 miles before slamming into a bridge. A nearby boat captain took them to shore.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DeAnthony VanAtten
Request made for dropping charges against man shot by police outside East Lansing Meijer store
chop shop WILX
Neighbors respond to ‘chop shop’ raid in Lansing
The decision was made as a response to the high number of injuries the team has experienced so...
Varsity high school football team cancels remainder of the season
Authoritues in Chicago say they have arrested Victoria Moreno, 34, on an attempted murder charge.
Woman charged with attempted murder after pushing child into lake, police say
Thousands lose power in Dimondale, Grand Ledge

Latest News

This image provided by the National Hurricane Center National Oceanic and Atmospheric...
Hurricane Fiona roars by Bermuda, on route to Canada
WILX Frenzy New
Where our Friday Night Frenzy team will be tonight
WILX News 10 Now Desk
LIVE: Plenty of sunshine, and the latest headlines
The Los Angeles Unified School District will provide all its schools with a medication that can...
After student’s death, Los Angeles schools to carry overdose antidote