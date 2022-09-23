East Lansing Police release images of shooting suspect

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Police are asking the public for help identifying a shooting suspect captured on surveillance images.

On Friday, the East Lansing Police Department released several still frames from the video showing the suspect and others walking in the vicinity of Six Lounge on the south side of Albert Street, east of Charles Street three weeks ago, on September 2.

The suspect is a black male with his hair in short dreads. He is seen wearing a white t-shirt with a colorful pattern, jeans, and a black shoulder bag. Images show him shooting a black semi-automatic handgun at two people on the sidewalk in a heavily populated area.

Police ask that anyone with knowledge about the man’s identity contact Detective Jason Cotton at (517) 319-6842

