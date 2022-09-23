Celtics Explain the Suspension of Their Coach

-BOSTON (AP) - The Boston Celtics suspended coach Ime Udoka for the upcoming season after a months-long investigation by an external law firm that found multiple violations of team policies. That’s according to team owner Wyc Grousbeck. Grousbeck would not comment on specifics. A person with knowledge of the matter, speaking on the condition of anonymity because the details were not made public, told The Associated Press on Thursday that it involved an inappropriate relationship with a woman in the organization. Grousbeck said no one else from the organization is facing punishment. He would not say whether the suspension was unpaid but confirmed that it comes with a “significant financial penalty.”

