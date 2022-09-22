Your Health: Powered prosthetics for amputees

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - More than two million Americans are living with limb loss.

Prosthetics are a solution that help with mobility and some function, but in most cases, the artificial limbs may be fixed. That means the wearer’s movements aren’t natural and may be uncomfortable.

Greg Phillips, 55, was on his way home on Labor Day 2013, when a car pulled out in front of his motorcycle.

“It was called a compression fracture in which the foot was crushed between an 850-pound motorcycle and the rear axle of a car,” Phillips said.

After two years fighting infection and instability, Phillips and his doctors agreed to amputate.

Traditional prosthetics also require the wearer to compensate with their hips or back.

“It doesn’t provide power, doesn’t provide enough range of motion,” said Dr. Helen Huang.

In a lab at North Carolina State University, biomedical engineers are studying how these prosthetic ankles can restore more natural movement.

“The difference of our prosthesis is that we’re actually giving control to people by using the muscle signals that are still there, even after amputation,” said Aaron Fleming.

Fleming attached sensors to track Phillips’ calf muscles. With the device on, Phillips can stand up from a chair without using his arms. He can walk with a fluid motion, and bend to pick up objects.

While the powered ankle isn’t commercially available yet, Greg Phillips said he’d like to have one someday.

The researchers said before the technology could be made more widely available, it would be important to test the prosthetics in real-world settings as they go through their daily routines. That would help the scientists assess the reliability of the devices.

More: Health stories

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.