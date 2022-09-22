Ultium Cells battery plant expected to create hundreds of Mid-Michigan jobs

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - More jobs and more people to spend money in Mid-Michigan. The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) gave the new plant under construction in Delta Township the green light to use carbon nanotubes. The EPA had to get involved because the material in carbon nanotubes can be harmful if inhaled.

The $2.6 billion project is expected to create around 1,700 jobs in the Lansing area.

Delta Township Manager Brian Reed said this approval is a milestone for keeping the construction project on track.

“We are also working hand-in-hand with them on providing about $40 million worth of water and sewer infrastructure improvements that are needed,” said Reed.

Reed said the plant isn’t even complete but “it’s already spurred a lot of activity so we’re seeing an uptick in other types of economic development. So it’s been a very good historical partnership with General Motors and we expect this will be a great partnership with Ultium Cells as well.”

West Meadows Farm owner Dan Creyts said having a new battery plant right next to his farm is bittersweet. Creyts said more jobs are good for the community but he has a few concerns.

“It’s going to put a lot of traffic on our road and we saw our farming community slowly disappear in the last 25 years with GM coming out here,” said Creyts.

He’s already had to downsize West Meadows Farm when GM built the Lansing-Delta Township plant on the other side of his farm.

“Farming’s kind of just difficult as it is and then when you see all this nice farm land being covered up with concrete and steel – it’s hard for a person like me, you know, I’ve been here 80 years,” said Creyts.

In addition to the new Ultium Cells battery plant, GM plans to make $510 million improvements to its existing Delta Township Plant and its Lansing Grand River Assembly.

