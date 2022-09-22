Tigers Down To Their Final 13 Games

Detroit Tigers shortstop Ryan Kreidler, center, throws to first base for the double play as...
Detroit Tigers shortstop Ryan Kreidler, center, throws to first base for the double play as Kansas City Royals' Drew Waters (6) is out at second during the eighth inning of a baseball game in Kansas City, Mo., Friday, Sept. 9, 2022. Nicky Lopez was out at first. Backing up Kreidler is second baseman Jonathan Schoop, right.(AP Photo/Colin E. Braley)(Colin E. Braley | AP)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 4:54 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Detroit Tigers, idle Thursday, open a three game series Friday night in Chicago against the White Sox. The Tigers have a 57-92 record and 13 games remaining. They finish their home schedule next week with three games each against the Kansas City Royals and Minnesota Twins then play four makeup games in Seattle against the Mariners a week from Monday. Those games were postponed from the beginning of the season because of the lockout. The Tigers are three games behind the Royals entering play Thursday for last place in the American League’s Central Division.

