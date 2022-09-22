Tigers Down To Their Final 13 Games

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Detroit Tigers, idle Thursday, open a three game series Friday night in Chicago against the White Sox. The Tigers have a 57-92 record and 13 games remaining. They finish their home schedule next week with three games each against the Kansas City Royals and Minnesota Twins then play four makeup games in Seattle against the Mariners a week from Monday. Those games were postponed from the beginning of the season because of the lockout. The Tigers are three games behind the Royals entering play Thursday for last place in the American League’s Central Division.

