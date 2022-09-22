Staudt’s Rising Stars: Haley Horton

This week’s Staudt’s Rising Star is Haley Horton from Olivet.
By Tim Staudt
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 7:00 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - This week’s Staudt’s Rising Star is Haley Horton from Olivet.

Horton is a junior Olympics qualifiers in track. She like to hang out with her friends and swim outside of sports.

If you know a youngster just getting into sports that you’d like to nominate, CLICK HERE.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DeAnthony VanAtten
Request made for dropping charges against man shot by police outside East Lansing Meijer store
The decision was made as a response to the high number of injuries the team has experienced so...
Varsity high school football team cancels remainder of the season
Two people were injured in a triple-vehicle crash on Sept. 21, 2022 in southwest Michigan.
Michigan State Police: 2 injured in head-on collision involving pickup, semi, box trucks
The driver died after the big rig careened off an overpass in Texas.
GRAPHIC: Tractor-trailer careens off overpass, killing driver
chop shop WILX
Neighbors respond to ‘chop shop’ raid in Lansing

Latest News

The LSU Tigers opened up SEC play with a big 31-16 win against the Mississippi State Bulldogs...
LSU Football Goes on Probation
Detroit Tigers shortstop Ryan Kreidler, center, throws to first base for the double play as...
Tigers Down To Their Final 13 Games
LSU Tigers
Haller Set To Return to DeWitt Lineup
Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)
MSU Basketball TV Times Announced