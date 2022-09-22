Staudt’s Rising Stars: Haley Horton

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - This week’s Staudt’s Rising Star is Haley Horton from Olivet.

Horton is a junior Olympics qualifiers in track. She like to hang out with her friends and swim outside of sports.

