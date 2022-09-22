No injuries reported in Jackson County train derailment

The derailed car contained sugar, which did not spill.
By Dane Kelly
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 5:31 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
GRASS LAKE, Mich. (WILX) - The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office is working to figure out how a train derailed Wednesday night.

According to authorities, it happened at about 9:30 p.m. in Grass Lake, near the intersection of North Lake Street and Michigan Avenue. The Sheriff’s Office said they found a train car carrying sugar that had become detached and derailed.

No sugar was spilled and no injuries were reported in the incident.

The rail line was shut down. It is unknown when the rail line will reopen. The investigation is ongoing.

