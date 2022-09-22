In My View: Munn Ice Arena’s new look, new chapter

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State’s Munn Arena $23 million renovation is complete and the new look will be dedicated Friday.

MSU hockey has that plus a new coach and 12 new players hoping to turn around years of frustration. The building can’t hurt new coach Adam Nightingale but how fast MSU rises in the standing simply remains to be seen.

It’s a new look, new chapter, will be it be a successful new era? It all begins in a couple of weeks and MSU hockey fans sure hope so.

