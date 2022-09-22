In My View: Munn Ice Arena’s new look, new chapter

(WILX 2021)
By Tim Staudt
Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State’s Munn Arena $23 million renovation is complete and the new look will be dedicated Friday.

MSU hockey has that plus a new coach and 12 new players hoping to turn around years of frustration. The building can’t hurt new coach Adam Nightingale but how fast MSU rises in the standing simply remains to be seen.

It’s a new look, new chapter, will be it be a successful new era? It all begins in a couple of weeks and MSU hockey fans sure hope so.

More: In My View

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The decision was made as a response to the high number of injuries the team has experienced so...
Varsity high school football team cancels remainder of the season
DeAnthony VanAtten
Request made for dropping charges against man shot by police outside East Lansing Meijer store
Two people were injured in a triple-vehicle crash on Sept. 21, 2022 in southwest Michigan.
Michigan State Police: 2 injured in head-on collision involving pickup, semi, box trucks
The driver died after the big rig careened off an overpass in Texas.
GRAPHIC: Tractor-trailer careens off overpass, killing driver
Jennifer Hernandez, 20, was shot in a drive-by shooting. She was eight months pregnant with a...
Pregnant woman shot to death day before baby shower

Latest News

In My View: Michigan State’s defense has now been exposed
In My View: Capital Area Activities Conference is growing
In My View: Don’t sell Cooper Rush short
In My View: The Lions need a win Sunday