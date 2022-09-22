Michigan pharmacists can prescribe birth control without doctor’s prescription

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The state of Michigan is now allowing people to get hormonal birth control without a doctor’s prescription.

Instead, they’ll be able to get the prescription directly from a pharmacist.

Background: Pharmacists can partner with doctors to prescribe hormonal birth control in Michigan

“For some, the cost of a doctor’s visit is a barrier to getting a prescription for birth control,” said Brian Sapita, with the Michigan Pharmacists Association.

College student, Atticus Mulder, knows what it’s like to have barriers to birth control.

“I’ve had issues in the past with accessing birth control, just because of the way my body is and how it works. I’ve had issues with living in poverty before, where that’s caused issues with getting birth control,” said Mulder, “I think that it’s a great thing, especially for the accessibility of birth control.”

Hormonal birth control comes with side effects and can interact negatively with pre-existing conditions and medications. If you’ve never taken hormonal birth control before, pharmacists will complete a health screening. Sapita estimates the health screening to get the prescription should take about 40 minutes.

If you have had hormonal birth control prescription before, the pharmacists need a record of that to renew the prescription. Sapita estimates this would take about 20 minutes.

“We have to have the correct training in order to take on that authority, and so we’ve been trained properly to do it, we know how to do it safely, and we’re ready to take on that responsibility,” said Sapita.

Even though you don’t have to check in with your doctor, Sapita said if you can, you should.

“Following up with your doctor’s office. Seeing your doctor at least once a year, however, with this delegated authority, you wouldn’t have to,” said Sapita.

Getting yearly checkups and seeing someone for a follow-up will help monitor your side effects.

