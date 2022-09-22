Michigan Municipal League release plan to promote multi-family homes

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - According to experts, Michigan needs to have 75,000 new or rehabbed homes every five years to keep up with demand.

Experts said the state will not get there with single-family homes alone, so they came up with a new plan - Pattern Book Homes for 21st Century Michigan.

The homes in the Pattern Book are modeled after the houses like you’d find on Lansing’s west side. The idea is to use the pattern to build a duplex or fourplex in an existing neighborhood.

Cities can also use the plan to update their zoning codes to accommodate the housing.

The Pattern Book Homes plan is a partnership between the Michigan Municipal League and the Michigan Economic Development Corporation.

More information can be found on the Michigan Municipal League’s official website here.

