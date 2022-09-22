Michigan Municipal League release plan to promote multi-family homes

(WILX)
By WILX News 10
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 4:47 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - According to experts, Michigan needs to have 75,000 new or rehabbed homes every five years to keep up with demand.

Experts said the state will not get there with single-family homes alone, so they came up with a new plan - Pattern Book Homes for 21st Century Michigan.

The homes in the Pattern Book are modeled after the houses like you’d find on Lansing’s west side. The idea is to use the pattern to build a duplex or fourplex in an existing neighborhood.

Cities can also use the plan to update their zoning codes to accommodate the housing.

The Pattern Book Homes plan is a partnership between the Michigan Municipal League and the Michigan Economic Development Corporation.

More information can be found on the Michigan Municipal League’s official website here.

Next:

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DeAnthony VanAtten
Request made for dropping charges against man shot by police outside East Lansing Meijer store
The decision was made as a response to the high number of injuries the team has experienced so...
Varsity high school football team cancels remainder of the season
Two people were injured in a triple-vehicle crash on Sept. 21, 2022 in southwest Michigan.
Michigan State Police: 2 injured in head-on collision involving pickup, semi, box trucks
The driver died after the big rig careened off an overpass in Texas.
GRAPHIC: Tractor-trailer careens off overpass, killing driver
chop shop WILX
Neighbors respond to ‘chop shop’ raid in Lansing

Latest News

East Lansing residents could see cloudy water, pressure fluctuations due to water main flushing
WILX Weather Webcast 9/23/2022 PM
Mark David Latunski appears for a arraignment on a video feed from the Shiawassee County Jail.
Man accused of murdering, mutilating man pleads guilty
GHGA is recalling the products over possible listeria contamination.
Some vegetable products sold at Kroger recalled over possible listeria contamination