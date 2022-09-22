Man accused of murdering, mutilating man pleads guilty

After numerous psychological evaluations, Latunski had been found mentally competent to stand trial.
Mark David Latunski appears for a arraignment on a video feed from the Shiawassee County Jail.
Mark David Latunski appears for a arraignment on a video feed from the Shiawassee County Jail. (WJRT)
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 2:31 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CORUNNA, Mich. (WILX) - The man accused of murdering, then mutilating another man in late 2019 has pleaded guilty.

On Thursday, Mark David Latunski pleaded guilty to one count of homicide open murder, and one count of disinterment and mutilation of a dead body during a plea hearing in Shiawassee County.

In December 2019, 25-year-old Kevin Bacon met Latunski through a dating app. Bacon’s parents reported him missing when he didn’t show up to a family gathering on Christmas Eve. On Dec. 28, he was found murdered in the basement of Latunski’s home in Bennington Township.

When police discovered Bacon’s body, Latunski admitted that he had killed the college student by stabbing him in the back and slitting his throat. He said he then ate part of his body.

After numerous psychological evaluations, Latunski had been found mentally competent to stand trial.

News 10 will continue to update this developing story.

More:

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The decision was made as a response to the high number of injuries the team has experienced so...
Varsity high school football team cancels remainder of the season
DeAnthony VanAtten
Request made for dropping charges against man shot by police outside East Lansing Meijer store
Two people were injured in a triple-vehicle crash on Sept. 21, 2022 in southwest Michigan.
Michigan State Police: 2 injured in head-on collision involving pickup, semi, box trucks
The driver died after the big rig careened off an overpass in Texas.
GRAPHIC: Tractor-trailer careens off overpass, killing driver
chop shop WILX
Neighbors respond to ‘chop shop’ raid in Lansing

Latest News

GHGA is recalling the products over possible listeria contamination.
Some vegetable products sold at Kroger recalled over possible listeria contamination
Plus how a fan favorite character is making their video game debut.
Now Desk: Patchy frost possible and we look into the eye of Fiona
On this first day of Autumn, First Alert Meteorologist Colton Cichoracki previews the...
Now Desk: Patchy frost possible and we look into the eye of Fiona
A cool start to Fall with some patchy frost overnight