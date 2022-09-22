Man accused of murdering, mutilating man pleads guilty

CORUNNA, Mich. (WILX) - The man accused of murdering, then mutilating another man in late 2019 has pleaded guilty.

On Thursday, Mark David Latunski pleaded guilty to one count of homicide open murder, and one count of disinterment and mutilation of a dead body during a plea hearing in Shiawassee County.

In December 2019, 25-year-old Kevin Bacon met Latunski through a dating app. Bacon’s parents reported him missing when he didn’t show up to a family gathering on Christmas Eve. On Dec. 28, he was found murdered in the basement of Latunski’s home in Bennington Township.

When police discovered Bacon’s body, Latunski admitted that he had killed the college student by stabbing him in the back and slitting his throat. He said he then ate part of his body.

After numerous psychological evaluations, Latunski had been found mentally competent to stand trial.

News 10 will continue to update this developing story.

