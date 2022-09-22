LIVE: Patchy frost possible and we look into the eye of Fiona
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 12:16 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - On this first day of Autumn, First Alert Meteorologist Colton Cichoracki previews the possibility of frost already making an appearance and if the chilly weather is here for good.
Plus we take a look into the eye of Hurricane Fiona and how a fan favorite character is making their video game debut.
ALMANAC INFORMATION for September 22, 2022
- Average High: 71º Average Low 49º
- Lansing Record High: 94° 1895
- Lansing Record Low: 22° 1896
- Jackson Record High: 92º 1920
- Jackson Record Low: 28º 1976
