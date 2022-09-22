Lansing police seek missing 16-year-old girl

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Police in Lansing are looking for a missing 16-year-old girl.

According to authorities, Ty’easha Hooper was last seen near the SkyVue apartments on Michigan Avenue.

She is described as standing 5 feet, 4 inches tall and weighing about 220 pounds.

Anyone who has seen Ty’easha Hooper or knows of her whereabouts is asked to contact the Lansing Police Department at 517-483-4600.

