Lansing police seek missing 16-year-old girl

Ty’easha Hooper
Ty’easha Hooper(WILX)
By Dane Kelly
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 4:10 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Police in Lansing are looking for a missing 16-year-old girl.

According to authorities, Ty’easha Hooper was last seen near the SkyVue apartments on Michigan Avenue.

She is described as standing 5 feet, 4 inches tall and weighing about 220 pounds.

Anyone who has seen Ty’easha Hooper or knows of her whereabouts is asked to contact the Lansing Police Department at 517-483-4600.

More: Missing In Michigan

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DeAnthony VanAtten
Request made for dropping charges against man shot by police outside East Lansing Meijer store
The decision was made as a response to the high number of injuries the team has experienced so...
Varsity high school football team cancels remainder of the season
Two people were injured in a triple-vehicle crash on Sept. 21, 2022 in southwest Michigan.
Michigan State Police: 2 injured in head-on collision involving pickup, semi, box trucks
The driver died after the big rig careened off an overpass in Texas.
GRAPHIC: Tractor-trailer careens off overpass, killing driver
chop shop WILX
Neighbors respond to ‘chop shop’ raid in Lansing

Latest News

Michigan Municipal League release plan to promote multi-family homes
East Lansing residents could see cloudy water, pressure fluctuations due to water main flushing
WILX Weather Webcast 9/23/2022 PM
Mark David Latunski appears for a arraignment on a video feed from the Shiawassee County Jail.
Man accused of murdering, mutilating man pleads guilty