Haller Set To Return to DeWitt Lineup

LSU Tigers
LSU Tigers(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Sep. 22, 2022
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Standout DeWitt High School senior running back Blake Haller has been cleared to play in Friday night’s home game against Holt. Haller was injured in the first half at East Lansing last week and did not return and DeWitt went on to lose 36-30, its second in a row. DeWitt has a 2-2 record, similar to Holt. Haller is the son of Michigan State athletic director Alan Haller.

