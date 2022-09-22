First Alert Weather Forecast

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - High pressure over the area will give us plenty of sunshine today. We start the day with temperatures in the 30s to near 40º. This afternoon temperatures climb to the low 60s, which is about 10º below average. Plan on high temperatures in the 50s and 60s each day through Thursday.

This weekend not only will we have cooler than average temperatures, but plan on dealing with some rain at times. The first round of showers moves in Saturday morning with an area of low pressure heading into the northern Great Lakes. The slow moving system will bring on and off showers through the weekend statewide. Even with the slow moving low heading off to the east early next week we could still see on and off showers Monday into early Tuesday. High pressure builds in and brings some sunshine for the middle and end of next week.

ALMANAC INFORMATION for September 23, 2022

Average High: 71º Average Low 49º

Lansing Record High: 93° 2017

Lansing Record Low: 26° 1887

Jackson Record High: 93º 2017

Jackson Record Low: 30º 1995

