FDA reports admits mishandling of baby formula shortage crisis

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) released a report admitting that they mishandled the months-long baby formula shortage crisis.

The crisis was partly caused when the Abbott Nutrition Plant in Sturgis, Michigan was forced to shut down over health concerns.

The agency released an internal review that acknowledges several shortcomings in dealing with the formula shortage.

The review found delays, lack of procedures, and limitations on the FDA’s authority, meaning the agency needs to do more.

The report released on Wednesday said going forward, the agency needs more modern technology, more staff, training, and equipment, updated emergency response systems that can handle more than one incident at a time, more scientific knowledge about cronobacter bacteria, which is found in infant formula, and lastly a better understanding of the formula industry.

