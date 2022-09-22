East Lansing residents could see cloudy water, pressure fluctuations due to water main flushing

(WILX)
By Dane Kelly
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 4:32 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Residents in East Lansing could see some water issues over the next few weeks.

According to officials with the city, the flushing of water mains will take place between 7:30 a.m. and 3 p.m. every weekday for about three weeks.

The city said the work is done to improve and maintain long-term water quality and to minimize discoloration.

The maintenance will occur in the area west of Abbot Road and south of Wolf Court, Gainsborough Drive and Bessemaur Drive within East Lansing’s City limits. Remaining areas of the City will be included in future flushing activities.

A map of the areas impacted and when can be seen here. You can track the progress of the project here.

As a result of the water main flushing, residents may experience a reduction in water pressure. The city said the pressure will return to normal once the flushing in the area is completed.

Next:

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DeAnthony VanAtten
Request made for dropping charges against man shot by police outside East Lansing Meijer store
The decision was made as a response to the high number of injuries the team has experienced so...
Varsity high school football team cancels remainder of the season
Two people were injured in a triple-vehicle crash on Sept. 21, 2022 in southwest Michigan.
Michigan State Police: 2 injured in head-on collision involving pickup, semi, box trucks
The driver died after the big rig careened off an overpass in Texas.
GRAPHIC: Tractor-trailer careens off overpass, killing driver
chop shop WILX
Neighbors respond to ‘chop shop’ raid in Lansing

Latest News

Michigan Municipal League release plan to promote multi-family homes
WILX Weather Webcast 9/23/2022 PM
Mark David Latunski appears for a arraignment on a video feed from the Shiawassee County Jail.
Man accused of murdering, mutilating man pleads guilty
GHGA is recalling the products over possible listeria contamination.
Some vegetable products sold at Kroger recalled over possible listeria contamination