East Lansing residents could see cloudy water, pressure fluctuations due to water main flushing

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Residents in East Lansing could see some water issues over the next few weeks.

According to officials with the city, the flushing of water mains will take place between 7:30 a.m. and 3 p.m. every weekday for about three weeks.

The city said the work is done to improve and maintain long-term water quality and to minimize discoloration.

The maintenance will occur in the area west of Abbot Road and south of Wolf Court, Gainsborough Drive and Bessemaur Drive within East Lansing’s City limits. Remaining areas of the City will be included in future flushing activities.

A map of the areas impacted and when can be seen here. You can track the progress of the project here.

As a result of the water main flushing, residents may experience a reduction in water pressure. The city said the pressure will return to normal once the flushing in the area is completed.

