East Lansing police hires nonprofit to look into department policies, practices

East Lansing Police Vehicle
East Lansing Police Vehicle(WILX)
By WILX News 10
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 4:57 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The CNA Corporation has been hired by the East Lansing Police Department to investigate the department’s policing practices.

The CNA Corporation is looking to hear from residents about their experiences with the East Lansing Police Department and have set up a “Virtual Listening Session” that will take place Wednesday.

“We invite all interested individuals, whether they live in East Lansing or visit East Lansing, to participate in this virtual listening session and express their thoughts and feedback about their experiences with our department,” said East Lansing Police Chief Kim Johnson.

People can register to attend at this link.

Next:

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DeAnthony VanAtten
Request made for dropping charges against man shot by police outside East Lansing Meijer store
The decision was made as a response to the high number of injuries the team has experienced so...
Varsity high school football team cancels remainder of the season
Two people were injured in a triple-vehicle crash on Sept. 21, 2022 in southwest Michigan.
Michigan State Police: 2 injured in head-on collision involving pickup, semi, box trucks
The driver died after the big rig careened off an overpass in Texas.
GRAPHIC: Tractor-trailer careens off overpass, killing driver
chop shop WILX
Neighbors respond to ‘chop shop’ raid in Lansing

Latest News

Michigan Municipal League release plan to promote multi-family homes
East Lansing residents could see cloudy water, pressure fluctuations due to water main flushing
WILX Weather Webcast 9/23/2022 PM
Mark David Latunski appears for a arraignment on a video feed from the Shiawassee County Jail.
Man accused of murdering, mutilating man pleads guilty