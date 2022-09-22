East Lansing police hires nonprofit to look into department policies, practices

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The CNA Corporation has been hired by the East Lansing Police Department to investigate the department’s policing practices.

The CNA Corporation is looking to hear from residents about their experiences with the East Lansing Police Department and have set up a “Virtual Listening Session” that will take place Wednesday.

“We invite all interested individuals, whether they live in East Lansing or visit East Lansing, to participate in this virtual listening session and express their thoughts and feedback about their experiences with our department,” said East Lansing Police Chief Kim Johnson.

People can register to attend at this link.

