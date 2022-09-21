WILX Partners with Habitat for Humanity Capital Region for Make an Impact

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - For the week of September 26th, WILX, along with Horizon Bank, Superior Home Comfort & Johnson’s Workbench are proud to partner with Habit for Humanity Capital Region for the WILX Make an Impact campaign to raise awareness in the community on the services, donations and volunteers that make Habitat Capital Region a success! Habitat for Humanity Capital Region repairs, builds, and rehabs homes to sell to people in need of decent and affordable housing in Ingham and Eaton counties. Habitat was founded on the conviction that everyone deserves a simple, durable place to live in dignity and safety, and that decent shelter in decent communities should be a matter of conscience and action for all.

On Monday, September 26th WILX is participating in a Habitat for Humanity Capital Region Build Day in Lansing. Multiple WILX employees, including on-air talent, David Andrews, Nicole Buchmann and First Alert Meteorologists Justin Bradford and Colton Cichoracki, will be constructing a pavilion for Advent House Ministries that will provide food, shelter and resources for the community. The Weekend Day Shelter is a community gathering place where needy families and individuals can stay all day, have good food and have access to community resource information.

WILX will host the Make an Impact News 10 Phone Bank during all newscasts on Friday, September 30th. Viewers can call in and speak with volunteers to make monetary donations that will support this amazing cause. Every donation that comes through the doors of Habitat Capital Region is a promise to the community. With help from donors, volunteers and shoppers, they can promise their homebuyers that they can have access to simple, decent, affordable housing in a happier, healthier, greener world.

impact of your gift (image)

Habitat Capital Region offers three main Homeowner Services Programs made up of Home Ownership, The Repair Program and the Ramp Program. Volunteers are the very foundation of Habit Capital Region. Each year, hundreds of individuals across Ingham and Eaton Counties work toward building communities where everyone has safe, decent, and affordable housing. Habitat Capital Region also operates two local ReStore locations to serve their mission of building homes, communities and hope. At the Habitat ReStores, the staff and volunteers happily accept donations of new and gently used items. They then sell those items to treasure hunters and bargain shoppers alike to raise money for their mission of eliminating substandard housing. The Habitat ReStores provide a more affordable avenue for home improvement projects, all while keeping tons of perfectly good items from ending up in the landfill.

To learn more about Habitat for Humanity, their services and how you can get involved, click here.

