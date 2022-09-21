WILX Announces New Channel Lineup Including MeTV Launching October 1

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - On October 1st WILX will feature a new channel lineup including the launch of MeTV on channels 10.2 and 29.2, and all local cable networks (including Comcast 294, WOW 151, Spectrum 190). MeTV stands for Memorable Entertainment Television, and the popular network features television favorites from the 1930s through the 1990s. The MeTV lineup includes M*A*S*H, Saved by the Bell, Star Trek, The Beverly Hillbillies, The Waltons and more. MeTV is also well-known for the cartoon classics Popeye, Bugs Bunny and Friends, the Flintstones and others.

In addition, WILX will launch several new diginet channels. By way of explanation, our signal is broadcast two different ways: on WILX (channels 10.1-10.7) and WLNM (our low power transmitter using channels 29.1-29.7). Using an antenna, most households in our area get our signal over-the-air on Channel 10. Some households get us on Channel 29. And some households actually pick up both signals. Below is the new exciting lineup on WILX beginning Saturday, October 1st.

10.1 & 29.1 - WILX https://www.wilx.com/ - NBC affiliate with award-winning news coverage.

10.2 & 29.2, Comcast 294, WOW 151, Spectrum 190 - MeTV https://www.metv.com/ - more than 60 classic shows from the 1930′s-1990′s.

10.3 & Comcast 295 - Circle TV https://www.circleallaccess.com/ - entertaining country fans across the world. Featuring new shows, unforgettable live performances, and classic hits.

10.4 - ion TELEVISION https://iontelevision.com/ - “Positively Entertaining” array of hit television series, theatrical and made-for-television movies, and specials.

10.5 - Antenna TV https://antennatv.tv/ - all your favorite 80s & 90s shows in one place.

10.6 - True Crime Network https://www.truecrimenetworktv.com/ - gripping crime and investigation programming.

10.7 - Heroes & Icons https://www.handitv.com/ - Compelling drama, action and adventure.

29.3 - startTV https://www.starttv.com/ - classic television drama series from the 1980s through the 2000s, with a focus on women-led dramas, police and legal procedurals.

29.4 - Story Television https://www.storytelevision.com/ - History’s greatest moments, real people who changed the world, and the innovations that have improved mankind.

29.5 - Movies! https://moviestvnetwork.com/ - timeless, iconic, star-powered movies that you haven’t seen in years.

29.6 - DECADES https://www.decades.com/ - classic television sitcoms from the 1950s through the early 1990s.

