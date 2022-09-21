Two Lions Nominated For NFL Hall of Fame

The Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio.
The Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio.(Google Maps)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 4:19 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Two former Detroit Lions, offensive lineman Lomas Brown and place-kicker Jason Hanson, have been nominated fo the 2023 class of the NFL Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio. They are among 137 names on the first list which will eventually be reduced to 25 and then reduced further from there with the class being announced during Super Bowl week in February.

