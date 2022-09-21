Traffic alert: Millett Highway in Delta Township to see closures for repaving

DELTA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Getting around Delta Township may be difficult Saturday and Sunday.

More: WILX News 10 Live Traffic Map

According to city officials, road crews will be milling Millett Road between Canal and Creyts roads Friday and Saturday. Traffic will be maintained on Millett Highway during the milling, but residents should expect slowdowns and delays. That stretch will be closed completely on Sunday for paving.

Additionally, the westernmost lane of Creyts Road at Millett Highway will also be milled and resurfaced. That lane will be closed during that work.

Read next:

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.