Traffic alert: Millett Highway in Delta Township to see closures for repaving

By Dane Kelly
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 5:58 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
DELTA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Getting around Delta Township may be difficult Saturday and Sunday.

According to city officials, road crews will be milling Millett Road between Canal and Creyts roads Friday and Saturday. Traffic will be maintained on Millett Highway during the milling, but residents should expect slowdowns and delays. That stretch will be closed completely on Sunday for paving.

Additionally, the westernmost lane of Creyts Road at Millett Highway will also be milled and resurfaced. That lane will be closed during that work.

