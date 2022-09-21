Pro Basketball Owner Sarver to Sell His Teams

Robert Sarver announced Wednesday morning that he's looking for a buyer for his portion of the Phoenix Suns, Mercury.(Arizona's Family)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 4:36 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
-Robert Sarver says he has started the process of selling the Phoenix Suns and Phoenix Mercury, a move that comes only eight days after he was suspended by the NBA over workplace misconduct including racist speech and hostile behavior toward employees. Sarver made the announcement Wednesday, saying selling “is the best course of action.” He has owned the teams since 2004, when he purchased it for about $400 million. He is not the lone owner, but the primary one. Forbes recently estimated the value of the Suns at $1.8 billion.

