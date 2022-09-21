Police chase ends in rollover crash, driver arrested

IONIA, Mich. (WILX) - A man attempting to elude police in Ionia tolled his SUV, resulting with him being trapped inside the vehicle.

Around 11:50 p.m. on Tuesday, officers with the Ionia Police Department attempted to make a traffic stop on South Dexter Street near Steele Street. The driver of the Dodge Durango failed to stop and accelerated to turn east onto Riverside Drive.

The vehicle eventually struck a car parked in a driveway near Cleveland Street before rolling down a small embankment. The male driver was trapped inside his vehicle but was alert while being rescued by emergency responders using hydraulic tools. He was taken to Sparrow Ionia Hospital with minor injures.

Upon his release from the hospital, he was taken into custody, charged with:

Flee and Elude

Possession of Methamphetamine

Parole Violation Warrant

Read next: Neighbors respond to ‘chop shop’ raid in Lansing

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.