Police chase ends in rollover crash, driver arrested

The driver of this Dodge Durango was arrested upon his release from the hospital after he fled...
The driver of this Dodge Durango was arrested upon his release from the hospital after he fled a traffic stop.(Ionia Police Department)
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 9:56 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IONIA, Mich. (WILX) - A man attempting to elude police in Ionia tolled his SUV, resulting with him being trapped inside the vehicle.

Around 11:50 p.m. on Tuesday, officers with the Ionia Police Department attempted to make a traffic stop on South Dexter Street near Steele Street. The driver of the Dodge Durango failed to stop and accelerated to turn east onto Riverside Drive.

The vehicle eventually struck a car parked in a driveway near Cleveland Street before rolling down a small embankment. The male driver was trapped inside his vehicle but was alert while being rescued by emergency responders using hydraulic tools. He was taken to Sparrow Ionia Hospital with minor injures.

Upon his release from the hospital, he was taken into custody, charged with:

  • Flee and Elude
  • Possession of Methamphetamine
  • Parole Violation Warrant

Read next: Neighbors respond to ‘chop shop’ raid in Lansing

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The decision was made as a response to the high number of injuries the team has experienced so...
Varsity high school football team cancels remainder of the season
Police recovered stolen property from a "chop shop" located near the intersection of...
Michigan State Police, Lansing police recover guns, stolen vehicles from ‘chop shop’
Police are looking for assistance in identifying several people in connection with multiple...
Bath Township police seek subjects in multiple storage unit thefts
Lansing police in-car camera captures street racers doing donuts on Cedar Street.
Illegal street racing in Lansing cause growing safety concerns
Gov. Whitmer announces winners of $1.5M MET giveaway

Latest News

First Alert Meteorologist Colton Cichoracki has the latest as the line of storms moves...
Now Desk: Severe thunderstorm warnings issued in the area
Now Desk: Severe thunderstorm warnings issued in the area
Maureen and Seth join the Now Desk to talk about Hurricane Fiona strengthening to a category 4...
Now Desk: Warm, windy Wednesday and a space collision
biden and putin
Now Desk: Warm, windy Wednesday and a space collision