NASA broadcasting asteroid redirect Monday

NASA will broadcast its first asteroid redirect on Monday. The DART spacecraft will smash into...
NASA will broadcast its first asteroid redirect on Monday. The DART spacecraft will smash into a small asteroid to alter its orbit.(NASA via CNN Newsource)
By CNN
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 8:27 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - NASA will broadcast its first attempt to modify the orbit of an asteroid on Monday.

The Double Asteroid Redirection Test, or DART, will target a small asteroid called dimorphos.

NASA plans to use DART to smash head-first into the asteroid with the hope that it will slow it down and keep it from colliding with a larger asteroid.

NASA said there is no way for either asteroid or any material released by the collision to pose a threat to Earth.

DART is focused on real-world testing of how to protect Earth from actual threats.

NASA said being able to redirect asteroids that could potentially pose a threat in the future will be a major step forward for its planetary defense programs.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The decision was made as a response to the high number of injuries the team has experienced so...
Varsity high school football team cancels remainder of the season
Police recovered stolen property from a "chop shop" located near the intersection of...
Michigan State Police, Lansing police recover guns, stolen vehicles from ‘chop shop’
Police are looking for assistance in identifying several people in connection with multiple...
Bath Township police seek subjects in multiple storage unit thefts
Lansing police in-car camera captures street racers doing donuts on Cedar Street.
Illegal street racing in Lansing cause growing safety concerns
Gov. Whitmer announces winners of $1.5M MET giveaway

Latest News

The Belk store in Columbia, S.C., is where a woman was found dead inside a bathroom.
Worker found dead in department store bathroom was there 4 days, police say
President Biden is expected to speak to the UN Wednesday morning as Putin makes a move in Ukraine
Now Desk: Warm, windy Wednesday and a space collision
Tom Barrack, an ally of former President Donald Trump, departed federal court Tuesday in New...
Opening statements set for trial against close Trump ally
Tom Barrack, an ally of former President Donald Trump, departed federal court Tuesday in New...
Tom Barrack calls judicial process 'humbling'