Michigan State Police: 2 injured in head-on collision involving pickup, semi, box trucks

PAW PAW TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan Highway 51 was closed down for about six hours Wednesday after a triple-vehicle collision in Paw Paw Township.

According to authorities, a 26-year-old man from Arkansas was driving northbound in a pickup near Eagle Lake Road when they sideswiped a southbound semi truck before crossing the centerline and hitting southbound box truck head-on.

The triple-vehicle collision happened at about 5:30 a.m.

The man from Arkansas was hospitalized, but is expected to survive. The driver of the box truck - a 50-year-old man from Gobles - was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The semi truck driver - a 61-year-old man from Hudsonville - was not injured.

Police said they do not believe alcohol or drugs were a factor in the collision and that seatbelts were worn by all occupants.

The investigation is ongoing.

