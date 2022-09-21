Michigan State Police: 2 injured in head-on collision involving pickup, semi, box trucks

Two people were injured in a triple-vehicle crash on Sept. 21, 2022 in southwest Michigan.
Two people were injured in a triple-vehicle crash on Sept. 21, 2022 in southwest Michigan.(WILX)
By Dane Kelly
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 3:17 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PAW PAW TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan Highway 51 was closed down for about six hours Wednesday after a triple-vehicle collision in Paw Paw Township.

According to authorities, a 26-year-old man from Arkansas was driving northbound in a pickup near Eagle Lake Road when they sideswiped a southbound semi truck before crossing the centerline and hitting southbound box truck head-on.

The triple-vehicle collision happened at about 5:30 a.m.

The man from Arkansas was hospitalized, but is expected to survive. The driver of the box truck - a 50-year-old man from Gobles - was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The semi truck driver - a 61-year-old man from Hudsonville - was not injured.

Police said they do not believe alcohol or drugs were a factor in the collision and that seatbelts were worn by all occupants.

The investigation is ongoing.

Read next:

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The decision was made as a response to the high number of injuries the team has experienced so...
Varsity high school football team cancels remainder of the season
Police recovered stolen property from a "chop shop" located near the intersection of...
Michigan State Police, Lansing police recover guns, stolen vehicles from ‘chop shop’
Lansing police in-car camera captures street racers doing donuts on Cedar Street.
Illegal street racing in Lansing cause growing safety concerns
Police are looking for assistance in identifying several people in connection with multiple...
Bath Township police seek subjects in multiple storage unit thefts
Illness impacting wild animals in Meridian Township

Latest News

Lansing City Hall
City of Lansing accepting American Rescue Plan Act applications
Jerome Powell, chair of the Federal Reserve, makes remarks about further rate hikes on Friday.
Fed attacks inflation with another big rate hike and expects more
Jackson area residents could see water disturbances as hydrants are flushed
WILX Weather Webcast 9/21/2022 PM