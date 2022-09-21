Man arrested, accused of making multiple terrorist threats toward Shiawassee County public officials

CORUNNA, Mich. (WILX) - A 56-year-old Macomb County man was taken into custody, accused of making terrorist threats against public officials.

According to authorities, George Hamas is a former Shiawassee County resident who reportedly had made threats to former and current Shiawassee County public officials. The Shiawassee County Sheriff’s Office said multiple threats were posted online and recorded on voicemail.

Authorities said Hamas was taken into custody Monday night and a stolen handgun was recovered from his Washington Township residence.

He was arraigned Tuesday and given a $100,000 bond.

