Now Desk: Warm, windy Wednesday and a space collision

President Biden is expected to speak to the UN Wednesday morning as Putin makes a move in Ukraine(WLBT)
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 7:37 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - First Alert Chief Meteorologist Darrin Rockcole takes a look at our forecast as we squeeze out some warmth in the last full day of summer.

Maureen Halliday and Seth Wells join the Now Desk to talk about Hurricane Fiona strengthening to a category 4, President Biden is expected to speak to the UN Wednesday morning as Putin makes a move in Ukraine, and how NASA will broadcast a collision. Plus, what to expect on News 10 Today at 11 a.m.

More:

ALMANAC INFORMATION for September 21, 2022

  • Average High: 72º Average Low 50º
  • Lansing Record High: 95° 2017
  • Lansing Record Low: 19° 1863
  • Jackson Record High: 94º 1908
  • Jackson Record Low: 30º 1991

