Now Desk: Warm, windy Wednesday and a space collision

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - First Alert Chief Meteorologist Darrin Rockcole takes a look at our forecast as we squeeze out some warmth in the last full day of summer.

Maureen Halliday and Seth Wells join the Now Desk to talk about Hurricane Fiona strengthening to a category 4, President Biden is expected to speak to the UN Wednesday morning as Putin makes a move in Ukraine, and how NASA will broadcast a collision. Plus, what to expect on News 10 Today at 11 a.m.

ALMANAC INFORMATION for September 21, 2022

Average High: 72º Average Low 50º

Lansing Record High: 95° 2017

Lansing Record Low: 19° 1863

Jackson Record High: 94º 1908

Jackson Record Low: 30º 1991

