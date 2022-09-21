Now Desk: Warm, windy Wednesday and a space collision
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - First Alert Chief Meteorologist Darrin Rockcole takes a look at our forecast as we squeeze out some warmth in the last full day of summer.
Maureen Halliday and Seth Wells join the Now Desk to talk about Hurricane Fiona strengthening to a category 4, President Biden is expected to speak to the UN Wednesday morning as Putin makes a move in Ukraine, and how NASA will broadcast a collision. Plus, what to expect on News 10 Today at 11 a.m.
- Warm and windy Wednesday
- Illness impacting wild animals in Meridian Township
- Pharmacists can partner with doctors to prescribe hormonal birth control in Michigan
- Michigan health experts expect a bad flu season
- Neighbors respond to ‘chop shop’ raid in Lansing
ALMANAC INFORMATION for September 21, 2022
- Average High: 72º Average Low 50º
- Lansing Record High: 95° 2017
- Lansing Record Low: 19° 1863
- Jackson Record High: 94º 1908
- Jackson Record Low: 30º 1991
