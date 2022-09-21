Now Desk: Severe thunderstorm warnings issued in the area

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Severe thunderstorm warnings have been issued for parts of the News 10 viewing area.

The counties with warnings are:

Gratiot

Isabella

Kent

Montcalm

First Alert Meteorologist Colton Cichoracki has the latest as the line of storms moves southeast across mid-Michigan.

