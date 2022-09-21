Now Desk: Severe thunderstorm warnings issued in the area

First Alert Meteorologist Colton Cichoracki has the latest as the line of storms moves southeast across mid-Michigan.
By Krystle Holleman and Colton Cichoracki
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 9:18 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Severe thunderstorm warnings have been issued for parts of the News 10 viewing area.

The counties with warnings are:

  • Gratiot
  • Isabella
  • Kent
  • Montcalm

