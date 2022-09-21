Now Desk: Severe storms dimish as we wrap up summer
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 12:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - After a few hours of severe storms throughout the area, our last full day of summer is looking to be a nice Wednesday.
First Alert Meteorologist Colton Cichoracki has the latest on the storms, and what we can expect for the first day of fall.
More:
- Big cool down coming
- NY attorney general sues Donald Trump and his company
- Police chase ends in rollover crash, driver arrested
- Now Desk: Severe thunderstorm warnings issued in the area
ALMANAC INFORMATION for September 21, 2022
- Average High: 72º Average Low 50º
- Lansing Record High: 95° 2017
- Lansing Record Low: 19° 1863
- Jackson Record High: 94º 1908
- Jackson Record Low: 30º 1991
Download the free News 10 First Alert Weather App for forecast updates, radar, and severe weather notifications right to your smartphone.
Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.
Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.