Now Desk: Severe storms dimish as we wrap up summer

After a few hours of severe storms throughout the area, our last full day of summer is looking...
After a few hours of severe storms throughout the area, our last full day of summer is looking to be a nice Wednesday.(Fox 8 viewer)
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 12:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - After a few hours of severe storms throughout the area, our last full day of summer is looking to be a nice Wednesday.

First Alert Meteorologist Colton Cichoracki has the latest on the storms, and what we can expect for the first day of fall.

More:

ALMANAC INFORMATION for September 21, 2022

  • Average High: 72º Average Low 50º
  • Lansing Record High: 95° 2017
  • Lansing Record Low: 19° 1863
  • Jackson Record High: 94º 1908
  • Jackson Record Low: 30º 1991

