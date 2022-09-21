Jackson area residents could see water disturbances as hydrants are flushed

(WILX)
By Dane Kelly
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 3:49 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Water in Jackson and the surrounding areas could be a little murky over the next few weeks.

The city’s annual Fall Hydrant Flushing Program will begin Monday and is expected to finish Oct. 11. The city said flushing the hydrants is necessary maintenance that will wash iron and other sediment out of water mains, clean pipes and refresh the water system.

The maintenance will impact residents in Jackson, as well as in Summit, Blackman and Leoni townships.

A map of the areas impacted and when their hydrants will be flushed can be seen below.

The city is asking residents to plan their water use during this period as the work could cause disturbances, discoloration and pressure fluctuations as hydrants are flushed. Residents are also asked to refrain from washing white or light-colored clothes while their neighborhood hydrants are being flushed.

Residents may experience low water pressure or possibly no water for a short time when flushing is happening in the area.

More information on the Hydrant Flushing Program can be found on Jackson’s official website here.

Residents with questions about hydrant flushing are asked to use the City of Jackson’s “Report a Concern” page or to contact the Jackson Department of Public Works at 517-788-4170.

The annual Fall Hydrant Flushing Program in Jackson will start Sept. 26, 2022. It is expected...
The annual Fall Hydrant Flushing Program in Jackson will start Sept. 26, 2022. It is expected to be completed Oct. 11, 2022.(WILX)

Read next:

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The decision was made as a response to the high number of injuries the team has experienced so...
Varsity high school football team cancels remainder of the season
Police recovered stolen property from a "chop shop" located near the intersection of...
Michigan State Police, Lansing police recover guns, stolen vehicles from ‘chop shop’
Lansing police in-car camera captures street racers doing donuts on Cedar Street.
Illegal street racing in Lansing cause growing safety concerns
Police are looking for assistance in identifying several people in connection with multiple...
Bath Township police seek subjects in multiple storage unit thefts
Illness impacting wild animals in Meridian Township

Latest News

Lansing City Hall
City of Lansing accepting American Rescue Plan Act applications
Jerome Powell, chair of the Federal Reserve, makes remarks about further rate hikes on Friday.
Fed attacks inflation with another big rate hike and expects more
Two people were injured in a triple-vehicle crash on Sept. 21, 2022 in southwest Michigan.
Michigan State Police: 2 injured in head-on collision involving pickup, semi, box trucks
WILX Weather Webcast 9/21/2022 PM