Jackson area residents could see water disturbances as hydrants are flushed

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Water in Jackson and the surrounding areas could be a little murky over the next few weeks.

The city’s annual Fall Hydrant Flushing Program will begin Monday and is expected to finish Oct. 11. The city said flushing the hydrants is necessary maintenance that will wash iron and other sediment out of water mains, clean pipes and refresh the water system.

The maintenance will impact residents in Jackson, as well as in Summit, Blackman and Leoni townships.

A map of the areas impacted and when their hydrants will be flushed can be seen below.

The city is asking residents to plan their water use during this period as the work could cause disturbances, discoloration and pressure fluctuations as hydrants are flushed. Residents are also asked to refrain from washing white or light-colored clothes while their neighborhood hydrants are being flushed.

Residents may experience low water pressure or possibly no water for a short time when flushing is happening in the area.

More information on the Hydrant Flushing Program can be found on Jackson’s official website here.

Residents with questions about hydrant flushing are asked to use the City of Jackson’s “Report a Concern” page or to contact the Jackson Department of Public Works at 517-788-4170.

The annual Fall Hydrant Flushing Program in Jackson will start Sept. 26, 2022. It is expected to be completed Oct. 11, 2022. (WILX)

