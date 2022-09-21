High school football coach charged with home invasion, assault

Lawrence McGrandy
Lawrence McGrandy(WNEM)
By Brianna Owczarzak
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 2:19 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
VASSAR, Mich. (WNEM) - A mid-Michigan high school assistant football coach is facing felony charges after an alleged home invasion.

Lawrence McGrandy, assistant football coach for Vassar High School, was arrested by the Tuscola County Sheriff’s Office on Aug. 27. The 43-year-old Vassar man has been charged with first-degree home invasion, malicious destruction of property more than $1,000, and aggravated domestic assault.

McGrandy was placed on administrative leave by Vassar Public Schools on Sept. 21 pending the result of the investigation, the district said in a Facebook post.

TV5 will update once we learn more.

