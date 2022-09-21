First Alert Weather Forecast

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - High temperatures today will be near 80º, but that will be changing. A cold front races through the area late morning into the early afternoon and may touch off a few showers and thunderstorms. Gusty winds will shift around to the northwest this afternoon behind the front ushering in some colder air. Lows tonight drop back to near 50º. High temperatures Thursday may only be in the upper 50s. Temperatures fall into the 30 Thursday night. High temperatures are back in the 60s Friday through the weekend.

Overall today plan on a mix of clouds and sun. Wind gusts near 30 MPH will be possible through the day. We do have the chance of a shower or thunderstorm around midday. Tonight we remain breeze and should have partly cloudy skies. Thursday will not only feel like Fall, but it will look like it, too with partly to mostly cloudy skies. A few sprinkles of rain will be possible Thursday afternoon. Dry weather with some sunshine is expected Friday and Saturday. Rain showers return for Saturday night and Sunday.

Download the free News 10 First Alert Weather App for forecast updates, radar and severe weather notifications on your smartphone.

ALMANAC INFORMATION for September 21, 2022

Average High: 72º Average Low 50º

Lansing Record High: 95° 2017

Lansing Record Low: 19° 1863

Jackson Record High: 94º 1908

Jackson Record Low: 30º 1991

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.