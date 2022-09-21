Federer Says He Is At Peace With His Decision

Se dice que Roger Federer creció entre el césped de la cancha porque hizo su debut profesional...
Se dice que Roger Federer creció entre el césped de la cancha porque hizo su debut profesional a los 16 años en 1998, llegando a ganar su primer título de Grand Slam en Wimbledon 5 años después.(Alastair Grant | AP)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 4:45 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LONDON (AP) - Roger Federer says he is at peace with his choice to retire from professional tennis and plans to close his career with one doubles match at the Laver Cup perhaps with longtime rival Rafael Nadal by his side. Federer says he knows it is the right decision for him to walk away from the game at age 41. He spoke at a news conference at the arena that will host the team competition founded by his management company. The 20-time Grand Slam champion announced last week that he would be retiring. He says it took him a bit to get used to the idea of stepping away from competition.

