Experience 11 breweries on the Lansing Beer Trail this September

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - It’s Trails Week here in Michigan, but a very specific trail is pouring through the Capital City Area this September- it’s called the Beer Trail.

The Greater Lansing Brewers are using the month of September to highlight 11 local breweries.

You can purchase a beer from each participating brewery and by the end of September 2022, get a Das Boot mug.

You can stop by any participating brewery to grab your card. Have a server initial and date the inside of your card at each brewery. When complete, give your card to server at the last brewery you attend.

PARTICIPATING BREWERIES:

BAD Brewing Company

BrickHaven Brewing

ConfluxCity Brewing

Dimes Brewhouse

EagleMonk Pub and Brewery

Lansing Brewing Company

Looking Glass Brewing Co.

MichiGrain

Ozone’s Brewhouse

Sanctuary Spirits

Sleepwalker

Organizers say to please drink responsibly. Visiting more than 2-3 breweries per day is not recommended and service is at the discretion of the server.

