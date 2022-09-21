Experience 11 breweries on the Lansing Beer Trail this September

A very specific trail is pouring through the Capital City Area this September- it’s called the Beer Trail.
By WILX News 10
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 6:36 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - It’s Trails Week here in Michigan, but a very specific trail is pouring through the Capital City Area this September- it’s called the Beer Trail.

The Greater Lansing Brewers are using the month of September to highlight 11 local breweries.

You can purchase a beer from each participating brewery and by the end of September 2022, get a Das Boot mug.

You can stop by any participating brewery to grab your card. Have a server initial and date the inside of your card at each brewery. When complete, give your card to server at the last brewery you attend.

PARTICIPATING BREWERIES:

  • BAD Brewing Company
  • BrickHaven Brewing
  • ConfluxCity Brewing
  • Dimes Brewhouse
  • EagleMonk Pub and Brewery
  • Lansing Brewing Company
  • Looking Glass Brewing Co.
  • MichiGrain
  • Ozone’s Brewhouse
  • Sanctuary Spirits
  • Sleepwalker

Organizers say to please drink responsibly. Visiting more than 2-3 breweries per day is not recommended and service is at the discretion of the server.

