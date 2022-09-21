Comley’s Deal Extended at Northern Michigan University

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Northern Michigan University in Marquette has extended the contract of interim athletic director Rick Comley. The 75 year old former NMU AD and hockey coach was named last month on an interim basis to serve once again in his former position. Comley has agreed to a two year deal, which gives NMU an elongated chance to find his long term replacement. Comley served nine seasons as Michigan State’s hockey coach following Ron Mason’s retirement.

