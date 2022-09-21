City of Lansing accepting American Rescue Plan Act applications

The city has nearly $2 million to distribute to eligible groups and programs.
Lansing City Hall
Lansing City Hall(WILX)
By WILX News 10
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 4:06 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The city of Lansing will be distributing funds from the federal government’s American Rescue Plan Act.

The city is issuing the grants to organizations and people who meet federal guidelines for economic hardships. Lansing has about $1.9 million total to distribute to eligible groups and programs.

The applications will be accepted through the end of September. More information on eligibility, or to apply for a Lansing ARPA Grant, can be found on the city’s official website here.

