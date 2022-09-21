3-year-old boy dies from self-inflicted gunshot, police say

According to police, officers responded to an apartment complex and found the child shot.
WARRENSVILLE HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) – A 3-year-old in Ohio died after accidentally shooting himself, police said.

Warrensville Heights police said the boy died Sept. 14 as a result of a self-inflicted gunshot.

The child was identified by the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office as Dontez Jones.

According to police, officers responded to an apartment complex and found the child shot.

Dontez died after being taken to MetroHealth in Cleveland.

The shooting remains under investigation. Further details were not provided.

