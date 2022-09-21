2 teens killed; 3 other people hurt in Niles shooting

Police investigating shooting in Niles
Police investigating shooting in Niles(WNDU)
By 16 News Now
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 1:42 AM EDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
NILES, Mich. (WNDU) - Police are investigating a shooting that killed two teens and injured three other people late Tuesday night in Niles.

Police were called just after 11:35 p.m. to the 600 block of N. 6th Street on a report of a shooting. When they arrived, they found that five people had been shot.

Police say three men were taken to the hospital and two teenage girls were found dead inside the home. The two teens have been identified as Demi Galvin, 15, and Yasmeen Scott, 18.

Investigators believe that a group of people approached the house and began shooting into the residence.

This is the latest deadly shooting in this area of Niles, which has seen two other deadly shootings in the last month and a half. One happened earlier this month in the area of N. 6th Street and Ferry Street, while the other happened in August in the area of N. 7th Street just south of Ferry Street

Niles Police tell believe this latest shooting is likely related to those two shootings.

Nearby residents are expressing their concerns after this relatively quiet neighborhood turned violent over the past few months.

“I heard a bunch of shots, at least 40, but it happened so quickly, some overlayed others and it was impossible to count them,” said one resident who heard Tuesday night’s shooting. “After the police were on their way and after the police and ambulances came, someone down the block was screaming ‘It was a drive-by, it was a drive-by.’ You could tell people were hurt because of the screaming that was going on. Then all the police and ambulances came and they tied off the neighborhood.”

Meanwhile, the office of Niles Mayor Nick Shelton released a statement Wednesday afternoon regarding the recent instances of gun violence in the city:

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing. If you have any information pertaining to these shootings, you’re asked to call the Niles Police Department at 269-683-1313 or Crime Stoppers at (574) 288-STOP or 800-342-STOP. You can also text TIPNILESPD and your tip to: CRIMES (274637), or relay that information online at Tipsoft.com. All tips through Tipsoft remain anonymous.

|
By Dane Kelly
The maintenance will impact residents in Jackson, as well as in Summit, Blackman and Leoni townships.

News

City of Lansing accepting American Rescue Plan Act applications

Updated: 35 minutes ago
|
By WILX News 10
The city has nearly $2 million to distribute to eligible groups and programs.

