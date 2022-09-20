Williamston’s Petersburg looking to lead Hornets to state championship

WILLIAMSTON, Mich. (WILX) - Coming off a 6-4 2021 season, the Williamston Hornets are eyeing much better results this year.

Head coach Steve Kersten is putting plenty of belief in his senior quarterback Alex Petersburg to reach much loftier goals.

Petersburg laid the foundation a season ago.

This year, he’s taken the next step, leaning on last year’s senior class to embrace a much bigger role this year.

“I kind of had the older guys to look up to and be in that same role that I am in now and having the other guys looking up to me and really counting on me,” Petersburg said. “It almost gives me an extra motivation and drive to be the best I can every day.”

Kersten has a balanced Hornets offense, which features plenty of skill.

But everything starts with and runs through No. 2.

“We’re more of a finesse team at times so we got some speed and we like what what our guys can do,” Kersten said. “Obviously having a quarterback that can throw and run like Alex, his leadership gives a lot of confidence.”

Petersburg is off to a heck of a start.

Through four games he’s thrown for 446 yards and 4 touchdowns.

On the ground, even better. 55 rushes for 481 yards and 9 touchdowns.

Petersburg is certainly the focal point of every defense he faces, but humbly, he’s pleased with how he’s started.

“Pretty well. It’s an unbelievable start so far to the year, I mean all of our stars are kind of come to play on both sides of the ball,” the senior QB said. “We’ve really

stepped it up and played well.”

But stats and winning aside, Peterson’s just staying in the moment, enjoying his final ride as a Hornet this year.

“It’s so much fun. I just love football and being out here, especially obviously winning makes it more fun,” Petersburg said. “But just the opportunity to be out here everyday is an enjoyable experience.”

Williamston suffered its first loss of the season a week ago to Mason 37-29, but with everything to play for still in front of them, expectations haven’t changed.

“I don’t think it’s [expectations] dropped at all. I think we can go just as far, if not further than we have in previous years. The goal is the state championship and that’s where we’re pushing for every day. We know what we’re capable of, we have a lot of skill, a lot of talent on the team, but we also want it. We got the work ethic to get there.”

Williamston will try to shake last week’s loss this week when they take on Fowlerville on Friday.

