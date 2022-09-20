Pharmacists can partner with doctors to prescribe hormonal birth control in Michigan

One new action by the Michigan Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs (DORA) is moving to allow pharmacists to dispense some birth control over the counter (OTC).(WNEM)
By Katrenia Busch
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 6:51 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) – The state of Michigan is allowing pharmacists to partner with doctors to prescribe hormonal birth control.

It’s one of the many actions state officials are taking following the overturning of Roe v. Wade and the legal battle over Michigan’s 1931 abortion ban.

“I think that this is really a time for us in Michigan to think about reproductive choices and accessibility,” said Natasha Bagdasarian, Chief Medical Executive for the state of Michigan.

Accessibility that will allow patients to get hormonal contraceptives directly from a pharmacist.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced the program that will allow doctors and pharmacists to partner together to make birth control more accessible.

“Up to 30 percent of women have said that they have trouble either filling their birth control prescription or having refills of their birth control prescription,” Bagdasarian said. “So, this is just allowing another way for Michigan women to work with trained professionals to access these very valuable tools.”

Pharmacists will now be able to prescribe oral contraceptives, the ring and the patch all over the counter.

“This is really for folks who are deemed to be low risk,” Bagdasarian said. “This is for folks who when they are evaluated by a pharmacist the pharmacist really feels comfortable dispensing those medications without a problem.”

Supporters of the program say they are excited about the option to cut out the middleman and have their needs met the same day.

Officials say that pharmacists will have the option to opt in or out of the program, and are not required to prescribe hormonal contraceptives if they do not want to.

