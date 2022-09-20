No injuries reported in Ionia tractor fire

Fire crews extinguishing a tractor fire on Sept. 19, 2022 in Ionia Township.
By Dane Kelly
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 3:55 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
IONIA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - A tractor fire in Ionia took about 3,000 gallons of water to extinguish Monday night.

According to authorities, the fire happened just after 8 p.m. in a field near the intersection of Clyde and Kingston roads. When fire crews arrived, the tractor was fully engulfed in flames. Fire crews with the Ionia Department of Public Safety and Lyons-Muir Fire Department were able to extinguish the tractor.

No injuries were reported in the fire.

