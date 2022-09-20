No injuries reported in Ionia tractor fire

IONIA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - A tractor fire in Ionia took about 3,000 gallons of water to extinguish Monday night.

According to authorities, the fire happened just after 8 p.m. in a field near the intersection of Clyde and Kingston roads. When fire crews arrived, the tractor was fully engulfed in flames. Fire crews with the Ionia Department of Public Safety and Lyons-Muir Fire Department were able to extinguish the tractor.

No injuries were reported in the fire.

Read next:

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.